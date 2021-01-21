Kevan Blackadder Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Kevan Blackadder has Died .
Kevan Blackadder has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We’re very sorry to hear of the untimely passing of @KevanBlackadder. Our sincerest condolences to all his family, friends and colleagues. A huge loss for Gloucestershire. pic.twitter.com/Kjl0Z8Tvp0
— Gloucestershire CC (@GlosCC) January 21, 2021
