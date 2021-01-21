Kevan Blackadder Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kevan Blackadder has Died .
Kevan Blackadder has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We're saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Kevan Blackadder.Kevan was very well known in Cheltenham as a key voice and ambassador in the town and a respected colleague and friend to many. Our thoughts are with Kevan’s family. https://t.co/BA4qhXNmVv
— Cheltenham Borough Council (@CheltenhamBC) January 21, 2021
Cheltenham Borough Council @CheltenhamBC We’re saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Kevan Blackadder.Kevan was very well known in Cheltenham as a key voice and ambassador in the town and a respected colleague and friend to many. Our thoughts are with Kevan’s family.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.