Kevan Blackadder Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kevan Blackadder has Died .

By | January 21, 2021
0 Comment

Kevan Blackadder Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kevan Blackadder has Died .

Kevan Blackadder has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Cheltenham Borough Council @CheltenhamBC We’re saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Kevan Blackadder.Kevan was very well known in Cheltenham as a key voice and ambassador in the town and a respected colleague and friend to many. Our thoughts are with Kevan’s family.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.