kevin bard bristol ct: CT man charged with murder of girlfriend

By | December 15, 2020
0 Comment

kevin bard bristol ct: CT man charged with murder of girlfriend.

BRISTOL — Police have charged Kevin Bard, a 54-year-old man in the killing of his 58-year-old girlfriend. Police said there were “multiple” protective orders in place that should have prevented them from having any contact with one another.

Source: Police: CT man charged with murder of girlfriend

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.