kevin bard bristol ct: CT man charged with murder of girlfriend.
BRISTOL — Police have charged Kevin Bard, a 54-year-old man in the killing of his 58-year-old girlfriend. Police said there were “multiple” protective orders in place that should have prevented them from having any contact with one another.
Source: Police: CT man charged with murder of girlfriend
