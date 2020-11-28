Kevin Burnham Death -Dead – Obituaries: Two-time Olympic medalist Kevin Burnham has Died –

Two-time Olympic medalist Kevin Burnham has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 27, 2020.

“Team USA on Twitter: “Team USA is saddened to learn of the passing of two-time Olympic medalist Kevin Burnham.”

Team USA is saddened to learn of the passing of two-time Olympic medalist Kevin Burnham. — Team USA (@TeamUSA) November 28, 2020

Tributes

———————— –