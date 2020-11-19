Kevin Charlton Death -Dead :AFC Telford United finest player, Kevin Charlton has Died

Kevin Charlton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 19, 2020.

“AFC Telford United on Twitter: “CLUB STATEMENT: It is with great sadness that the club has learnt of the death of one of our finest players, Kevin Charlton. All at the club send our sincere condolences and best wishes to Kevin’s family and friends on their sad loss. ”

CLUB STATEMENT: It is with great sadness that the club has learnt of the death of one of our finest players, Kevin Charlton. All at the club send our sincere condolences and best wishes to Kevin’s family and friends on their sad loss.https://t.co/UghqFftPWh pic.twitter.com/iELPo8xb16 — AFC Telford United (@telfordutd) November 19, 2020

Tributes

He'd achieved that status where his name meant the thing that he was. There wasn't a Telford United goalkeeper, there was Kevin Charlton and who he was didn't require any further explanation as it was so obvious. — Richard Boulter (@BoulterRichard) November 19, 2020