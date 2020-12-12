Kevin Curtin Death -Obituary – Dead : Kevin Curtin has Died .

Kevin Curtin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

Regional Dialogue 5 hrs · In the loving memory of Kevin Curtin The world has lost a great man. Kevin was not only an outstanding lawyer, he was also a wonderful human being. All of us at Regional Dialogue are heartbroken by the news of his sudden death. He was an inspiration for those who knew him. He strongly believed that people of all races, background and status were good and deserving of his attention. He was a trusted counsel, and a loving friend. He generously shared his knowledge, assistance, hospitality, hope and kindness and by doing so, he has built bridges between people, professions and cultures. Our hearts go out to his wife and daughter, whom he loved with all his heart. Our hearts also go out to all our friends at Boston College Law School, an institution he always represented with pride and dignity. He was a man of deep faith; we believe God will repay him for all the good he did for so many. His legacy will live on, all of us who knew him will forever be better professionals, kinder friends, and greater human beings because of him. May he rest in peace. 1616 1 Comment 2 Shares Like Comment Share