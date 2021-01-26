Kevin Davis Jr Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Kevin “Moodah” Davis Jr has Died .

By | January 26, 2021
0 Comment

Kevin Davis Jr Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Kevin “Moodah” Davis Jr has Died .

Kevin “Moodah” Davis Jr has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Blk & Missing FDN @BAM_FI SAD NEWS UPDATE: The body of 18y/o Kevin “Moodah” Davis Jr was recovered today. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. Original Post: #Philadelphia, PA: 18y/o Kevin “Moodah” Davis Jr., has been missing since 1/21/21.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.