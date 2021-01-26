Kevin Davis Jr Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Kevin “Moodah” Davis Jr has Died .
Kevin “Moodah” Davis Jr has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
SAD NEWS UPDATE: The body of 18y/o Kevin “Moodah” Davis Jr was recovered today. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.
Original Post:#Philadelphia, PA: 18y/o Kevin “Moodah” Davis Jr., has been missing since 1/21/21. pic.twitter.com/BI6RpE1L9S
— Blk & Missing FDN (@BAM_FI) January 26, 2021
