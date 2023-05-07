kevin durant : From High School to NBA Superstar: The Inspiring Story of Kevin Durant’s Journey

The Path of Kevin Durant: From High School to NBA Superstardom

Kevin Durant is one of the most successful and influential basketball players in the world. He is a two-time NBA champion, a ten-time NBA All-Star, and a four-time scoring champion. But, his journey to becoming an NBA superstar was not an easy one. From his humble beginnings in high school to his rise to fame in the NBA, let’s take a look at Kevin Durant’s inspiring journey.

Early Life and High School Career

Durant was born on September 29, 1988, in Washington D.C. Growing up, he was always interested in basketball and played for various local teams. But, it was not until high school that he started to make a name for himself. At the age of 16, he attended the National Christian Academy in Fort Washington, Maryland, where he averaged 23 points and 11 rebounds per game.

College Career and NBA Draft

After a successful high school career, Durant attended the University of Texas, where he played for the Texas Longhorns for one year. In his freshman year, he averaged 25.8 points per game and was named the National Player of the Year. He also led the Longhorns to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

In 2007, Durant declared for the NBA draft and was selected second overall by the Seattle SuperSonics. He immediately made an impact in the league, averaging 20.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in his rookie season. He was named the NBA Rookie of the Year and was also selected to the All-Rookie First Team.

Rise to Fame with the Oklahoma City Thunder

After the SuperSonics relocated to Oklahoma City and became the Thunder, Durant continued to dominate the league. He led the Thunder to the NBA Finals in 2012, where they lost to the Miami Heat. In 2013 and 2014, he won the NBA scoring title, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to win the award four times.

Controversial Move to the Golden State Warriors

In 2016, Durant made a controversial move by leaving the Thunder and joining the Golden State Warriors. Many criticized him for joining a team that had already won a championship, but Durant proved his critics wrong. He helped lead the Warriors to two championships in 2017 and 2018, winning the NBA Finals MVP both times.

Success On and Off the Court

Today, Durant is considered one of the best basketball players in the world. He has won numerous awards and accolades, including two Olympic gold medals with Team USA. He has also become a successful businessman, investing in various companies and launching his own media company, Thirty Five Ventures.

Durant’s journey from high school to NBA superstar is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and perseverance. He has overcome numerous obstacles and challenges to become one of the most successful basketball players in history. His story is an inspiration to anyone who dreams of achieving greatness.