Kevin Folsom Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Kevin Folsom has Died .
Kevin Folsom has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2021.
Michael Moore 14 hrs · ALL HONOR TO HIS NAME. Kevin Folsom (Snake) Jason Henderson (Hendo) Please keep these brothers and their families in your prayers. Both left us with great memories at WCU and we will continue to let those memories shine. The Lord bless us and keep us; the Lord make His face to shine upon us and be gracious unto us; the Lord lift up the light of His countenance upon us and give us peace. Amen.
Source: (20+) Kappa Gamma Chapter of Sigma Chi (Western Carolina University) | Facebook
— Tributes —
———————— –
wrote