Kevin Greene Death -Obituary – Dead : Kevin Greene has Died .

Kevin Greene has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.

CNN 1 hr · Kevin Greene, who had the third most sacks in NFL history, has died, according to statements from the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Pittsburgh Steelers

Jeanette Mallick-Kramer wroteHe was a force on the field and a great man off the field. He will always be a Pittsburgh Steeler. Rest in peace Kevin.

He also won DPOY with the Panthers. He was a great man on and off the field

He played high school football at my hometown high school in Granite City, Illinois. He also played basketball and was on the track team for the high school and graduated in 1980. He was inducted into our city’s Sports Hall of Fame in 1998. He kept ties with Granite City by donating equipment and money to the sports program. He made a visit to Granite City a couple years ago when the high school athletic field was named for him. A generous person that also helped with travel funds when the high school band went to Ohio for his induction into the HOF.

My condolences to his family. He’ll be truly missed.

R.i.p Kevin..the Burgh loves you..sympathy and prayers to your family..your passing was a huge shock.. The Defense in heaven just became stronger..

