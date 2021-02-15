Kevin Hughes Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Kevin Hughes has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021

Kevin Hughes has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.

Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust 10h · It is with great sadness we must announce the loss of a fourth colleague to Covid-19. Kevin Hughes was just 41 years old. Read more here https://bit.ly/2N0S6cq

It is with great sadness we must announce the loss of Kevin Hughes, aged 41.

Kev volunteered as our Under 13’s Manager for the last two seasons. He was a much valued member of the club and demonstrated his commitment when he worked tirelessly to keep the Under 13 team going.

when there was an issue with player shortages. Kev also showed his commitment when he volunteered to be a Covid-19 operational lead for the club, ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our players. These actions speak volumes about his character and willingness to help others as — (@LlangefniTownFC) February 15, 2021

popular and so very highly thought of in our football family.

Our deepest condolences go out to Emma, Kev’s wife, and their three young children Liam, Sioned and Jamie, who is one of our junior players. We are all thinking of you at this difficult time.

well as assist in the running of our junior section in any way he could.

Kev was a keen Liverpool FC supporter. He was very well liked by everyone he came into contact with and it is hard to find words that adequately convey the sadness of the loss of someone who has been so