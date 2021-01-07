Kevin Kohler Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kevin Kohler has Died .
Kevin Kohler has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2021.
Cafe Panache 8 hrs · It is with the heaviest of hearts, that we announce the loss of our beloved father, Kevin Kohler. He passed away quietly this morning at the age of 63. Our dad touched the lives of so many with his charm, keen sense of humor and culinary prowess. He was a friend to everyone he met, and made a lasting impression on each of us, creating memories we will cherish always – The Kohler Family . . .
Source: (20+) Cafe Panache – Posts | Facebook
