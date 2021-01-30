Kevin Lavira Desir Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Broward inmate Kevin Lavira Desir has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Broward inmate Kevin Lavira Desir has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Broward inmate Kevin Lavira Desir has died a week after an altercation with jail officers as he awaited trail on criminal mischief and marijuana possession charges, officials said. https://t.co/BBO3hlOZAF
— WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 30, 2021
WSVN 7 News @wsvn Broward inmate Kevin Lavira Desir has died a week after an altercation with jail officers as he awaited trail on criminal mischief and marijuana possession charges, officials said.
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.