Kevin Lavira Desir Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Broward inmate Kevin Lavira Desir has Died .

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Broward inmate Kevin Lavira Desir has died a week after an altercation with jail officers as he awaited trail on criminal mischief and marijuana possession charges, officials said. https://t.co/BBO3hlOZAF — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 30, 2021

