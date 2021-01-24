Kevin Lennon Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kevin Lennon has Died.
Kevin Lennon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2021.
Nicole Savini shared a link. 20h · Hi all. If you haven’t heard, some very sad news: Kevin Lennon passed away, leaving 2 boys. This Go Fund Me has been posted on his page, but I thought some from our class may not have seen and might want to contribute. Take care all. https://www.gofundme.com/…/help-liam-and-mason-plan-for…
Source: (5) HINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 95 | Facebook
Hingham Anchor
Community support is growing through a GoFundMe page set up to benefit Hingham student’s Liam and Mason Lennon, who recently lost their father, Kevin, 43, leaving them without parents.
https://hinghamanchor.com/gofundme-donations-will…/
