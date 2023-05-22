Kevin Letarte : Harnett County deputy expected in court over deadly high-speed chase

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) — A Harnett County deputy is expected to appear in court today.

The crash happened on March 3 while deputy Kevin Letarte was chasing after a suspect’s vehicle. Investigators said the chase started when Latarte tried to make a traffic stop. The official crash report stated that Latarte did have his lights and siren turned on during the pursuit.

Letarte and the suspect were reportedly traveling at speeds up toward 95 miles per hour. They were heading south on NC-210 when the crash happened.

A couple inside the truck died.

Court documents show 47-year-old Jimmy Lewis White of Lillington is the man who led Deputy Letarte on the chase.

ABC11’s I-Team took a deeper look at crashes involving Harnett County sheriff deputies. The numbers show the incidents are costing tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars. The I-Team obtained liability claims from the county that detail more than a hundred vehicle accidents involving deputies between 2012 and 2022.