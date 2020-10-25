Kevin McCarra Death – Dead :Kevin McCarra Obituary : Football journalist has died , Cause of Death Unknown.

Football journalist Kevin McCarra has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 25, 2020.

Very sad to hear tonight that top football journalist Kevin McCarra has died. Delightful man, extremely talented. My condolences to his wife Susan.

Kevin J. McCarra was a Scottish sportswriter, who was chief football correspondent for The Guardian newspaper. He often appeared on the Guardian Podcast Football Weekly hosted by James Richardson. According to his profile on Wikipedia

My beloved husband Kevin McCarra died peacefully last night. I am devastated to have lost him, and lucky to have wonderful memories of our life together. I’m so grateful to our family and friends, and all in the NHS and social care worlds, who supported us in Kevin’s illness. pic.twitter.com/zLOXD7Gv2M

Henry Winter wrote

I am so sorry for your loss, Susan. Kevin was a fine man, a free-thinking journalist and beautiful writer. The two of us shared a house together at the 2010 World Cup and I treasure the memories of our long conversations, mainly about Celtic. My sincerest condolences.

Joan McAlpine wrote

I worked with Kevin in the NI building when we were at The Times & Sunday Times. He was a lovely friendly colleague as well as being a great journalist. So sorry for your loss.

Mick Dennis wrote

Susan, everyone who shared press boxes with him will cherish such fond memories of a gentle soul who made us smile and laugh — while cursing that he could write so darn well. It lifted spirits to see him in a crowded press room. I am so sorry that he was unwell and has now gone.

Richard Buxton wrote

Really saddened to hear this. I was lucky enough to have covered games sat alongside Kevin in the press box and he was always friendly & helpful to a young journalist starting out on the front line. Spoke volumes of him as much as his impressive body of work. RIP

Tony Paley @tonypaley wrote

Kevin was a lovely guy who always had time for a chat when I worked with him at the Guardian. He will also be remembered for all his work for @StokeyLitFest in #StokeNewington where I last saw him. Fond memories; a real loss. My condolences.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein wrote

Susan I’m heartbroken to read this. In my year as a Guardian trainee (06-07) Kevin was extraordinarily welcoming, kind & generous with his time + advice. He became a cherished mentor & friend for that year + beyond. Such a terrible loss – my thoughts & prayers are with you. David.

Brian Groom @GroomB wrote

Susan, I am so sorry to hear this. Kevin was a truly brilliant sports writer and one of the loveliest people I have ever had the pleasure to work with.

Brendan O’Hara MP @BrendanOHaraMP wrote

Oh Susan, this is awful news. I’m so, sorry. Kevin was a kind, generous and endlessly fascinating man. He was also great fun and I fondly remember years ago back in Dennistoun, talking football, politics and wherever the conversation meandered. He’ll be sorely missed. Take care.

John Cross @johncrossmirror wrote

Very sorry for your loss. Kevin was ever such a nice man. Remember our first long chat at a random game at Bradford what must be 20 years ago. We didn’t stop talking all game. That’s how I’ll remember him: such good company, such a nice man. Sending you every good wish.

Alison Walker @AlisonWalker_tv wrote

So so sorry to hear this. A wonderfully intelligent writer and an engaging and kind person. I had huge respect for him. Very supportive and encouraging in my early years in football with the BBC.

Derek Rae wrote

Lovely words, Al. Kevin certainly was someone we all greatly enjoyed spending time with and learning from. Ahead of his time in many ways.

Angus MacKinnon wrote

Sorry to hear this sad news Susan. I’ll remember Kevin as a great writer and great company. Thoughts with you.

Raphael Honigstein wrote

Very sorry for your loss, Susan. Kevin was a great writer and a very kind man who helped me and other young journalists get a foothold in the industry. He’ll be very much missed. Wish you a long live.