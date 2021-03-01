Kevin McKeever Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Kevin McKeever has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 1. 2021

Kevin McKeever has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 1. 2021.

Becky Bianco Mckeever is with Kevin McKeever. 22h · My favorite picture. So much more than just my brother-in-law. My friend, my little brother, the funniest, sweetest guy. Was by my side and got me through the hardest day I ever had to face, because that’s just who Kevin was. He knew EVERYBODY. Had more friends than anyone I’ll ever know. Packed so much into 48 years. Loved a good party. And made one hell of a margarita. See you on the other side, Kevin McKeever. Rest easy. You’ve more than earned it.

Source: (4) Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Julie Clement Hertel

I am so sorry for your loss Becky. Sending thoughts and prayers to you and your family.



Tom Chidlow

To you, Brian and the entire McKeever family, our prayers for you all. Too young but I am sure you will let him live on within each of you.

Allan Steinbock

I am so sorry to hear this. I met him a couple of times golfing and he was a really great guy. Way too young. Blessings to the family

Kristen Grabowski-Sacco

I’m so sorry for your loss Becky. Sending thoughts and prayers to you and your family .

Mary Ann Flaherty

Oh Becky, so sorry. Will keep you all in my prayers. Sounds like you have wonderful memories to comfort you in the days ahead.

Beth Lambert Graham

So sorry for your loss. I’ve known Kevin since elementary school. I remember him always making people laugh on the school bus and in the classroom. He was such an awesome person.

Heidi Naleppa-Shetler

So sorry to hear of you and your families loss…48 yrs old is just way too young…it sounds like he touched many lives while on this earth…that means many memories to hold on to.

Ansley Santarcangelo

Becky, i’m so sorry for you, your husband and your whole family!

Kevin was an incredible guy and ALWAYS made me laugh when we worked together at the Saloon 20+ years ago! It was great to see him at Em’s wedding since I hadn’t seen him in a while! He truly was an amazing guy!

My deepest condolences!!! .

Mia Tamburri

Oh man. So sorry Becky. Sounds like he packed a lot into those 48 years. Prayers going out to you and everyone who loved Kevin.