Kevin McKeever Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Kevin McKeever has Died.
Death Notice for Today March 1. 2021
Kevin McKeever has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 1. 2021.
Becky Bianco Mckeever is with Kevin McKeever. 22h · My favorite picture. So much more than just my brother-in-law. My friend, my little brother, the funniest, sweetest guy. Was by my side and got me through the hardest day I ever had to face, because that’s just who Kevin was. He knew EVERYBODY. Had more friends than anyone I’ll ever know. Packed so much into 48 years. Loved a good party. And made one hell of a margarita. See you on the other side, Kevin McKeever. Rest easy. You’ve more than earned it.
Source: (4) Facebook
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
Julie Clement Hertel
I am so sorry for your loss Becky. Sending thoughts and prayers to you and your family.
Tom Chidlow
To you, Brian and the entire McKeever family, our prayers for you all. Too young but I am sure you will let him live on within each of you.
Allan Steinbock
I am so sorry to hear this. I met him a couple of times golfing and he was a really great guy. Way too young. Blessings to the family
Kristen Grabowski-Sacco
I’m so sorry for your loss Becky. Sending thoughts and prayers to you and your family .
Mary Ann Flaherty
Oh Becky, so sorry. Will keep you all in my prayers. Sounds like you have wonderful memories to comfort you in the days ahead.
Beth Lambert Graham
So sorry for your loss. I’ve known Kevin since elementary school. I remember him always making people laugh on the school bus and in the classroom. He was such an awesome person.
Heidi Naleppa-Shetler
So sorry to hear of you and your families loss…48 yrs old is just way too young…it sounds like he touched many lives while on this earth…that means many memories to hold on to.
Ansley Santarcangelo
Becky, i’m so sorry for you, your husband and your whole family!
Kevin was an incredible guy and ALWAYS made me laugh when we worked together at the Saloon 20+ years ago! It was great to see him at Em’s wedding since I hadn’t seen him in a while! He truly was an amazing guy!
My deepest condolences!!! .
Mia Tamburri
Oh man. So sorry Becky. Sounds like he packed a lot into those 48 years. Prayers going out to you and everyone who loved Kevin.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.