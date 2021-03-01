Kevin McKeever Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kevin McKeever has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 28. 2021
Kevin McKeever has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 28. 2021.
Becky Bianco Mckeever is with Kevin McKeever. 12h · My favorite picture. So much more than just my brother-in-law. My friend, my little brother, the funniest, sweetest guy. Was by my side and got me through the hardest day I ever had to face, because that’s just who Kevin was. He knew EVERYBODY. Had more friends than anyone I’ll ever know. Packed so much into 48 years. Loved a good party. And made one hell of a margarita. See you on the other side, Kevin McKeever. Rest easy. You’ve more than earned it.
Source: (1) Facebook
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
