Kevin Moore Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kevin Moore has Died.

Kevin Moore has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.

Sandra Marie Casey is feeling sad. 12h · Received the sad news today that this lovely man is no longer with us – Kevin Moore was one of a kind ; he always had a kind word for everyone and a smile that lit up the room ,not to mention the best hugs I am glad to have known him and been able to call him my friend and I will miss seeing him around the neighborhood. I am happy that I saw him about a month or two ago in Eileen's (which was one of his favorite spots ) and we got to catch up a bit and share one of his loving hugs especially since I never thought it would be the last time Rest In Peace my friend – you will be missed by so many Sending love , prayers and hugs to Kevin Jr and to all his family and friends .