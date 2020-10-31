Kevin Peterson Death -Dead-Obituaries :Vancouver, Washington Police Officer fatally shot 21yo Kevin Peterson Jr., a Black man & father of a baby girl.

By | October 31, 2020
0 Comment

Kevin Peterson Death -Dead-Obituaries :Vancouver, Washington Police Officer fatally shot 21yo Kevin Peterson Jr., a Black man & father of a baby girl.

Kevin Peterson Jr has died, after he was shot by a police officer in Vancouver , in the U.S State of Washington, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 30, 2020.

“Ben Crump on Twitter: “HEARTBREAKING. Last night, @VancouverPDUSA fatally shot 21yo Kevin Peterson Jr., a Black man & father of a baby girl. Eyewitnesses say they saw Kevin running away from cops allegedly unarmed & scared. 1 more Black man’s name added to the list… When will this stop?! ”

Kevin Peterson Jr was shot and killed around 6 pm on Thursday. As of right now, his body is still lying in the streets of Vancouver, Washington. Activists in the area are at the scene protesting, facing off against the local law enforcement.

 

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Kevin Peterson Death -Dead-Obituaries :Vancouver, Washington Police Officer fatally shot 21yo Kevin Peterson Jr., a Black man & father of a baby girl.

Category: CELEBRITIES DEATHS

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.