Kevin Peterson Death -Dead-Obituaries :Vancouver, Washington Police Officer fatally shot 21yo Kevin Peterson Jr., a Black man & father of a baby girl.

Kevin Peterson Jr has died, after he was shot by a police officer in Vancouver , in the U.S State of Washington, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 30, 2020.

HEARTBREAKING. Last night, @VancouverPDUSA fatally shot 21yo Kevin Peterson Jr., a Black man & father of a baby girl. Eyewitnesses say they saw Kevin running away from cops allegedly unarmed & scared. 1 more Black man's name added to the list… When will this stop?! 💔 pic.twitter.com/5vZlUeFIKG — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) October 30, 2020

Kevin Peterson Jr was shot and killed around 6 pm on Thursday. As of right now, his body is still lying in the streets of Vancouver, Washington. Activists in the area are at the scene protesting, facing off against the local law enforcement.

Right wing demonstrators are pointing semi-automatic weapons at crowds of people. The right wing demonstrators are counter protesting a candlelight vigil for Kevin Peterson Jr, the most recent murder victim of the police.#Vancouverpic.twitter.com/BYvXjKeIG4 — Police Brutality Tracker Bot (@CopsRBad) October 31, 2020

Tributes

More photos of Kevin Peterson Jr. – shot and killed by police in Vancouver Washington last night – released by his family. pic.twitter.com/560Omw24gC — Rebecca Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) October 31, 2020

I was there. As a Black man, I can only wonder what these flags really signify if they’re waving them AT A VIGIL of yet another Black man killed by police. Blue lives matter flag? Whose white-cop life was in danger when Kevin Peterson was killed? He was UNARMED. Trump flag? Smh https://t.co/b7lGWGCNOe — Isaiah (@_isaiah_white) October 31, 2020

Hearing all of these people chant my brothers name and showing so much support shows he DID NOT DESERVE THIS ‼️ SAY HIS NAME KEVIN PETERSON JR. Rest in love brother until we meet again @_splashkp #justiceforkevinpetersonjr pic.twitter.com/rj55n6aeyF — K-Day|Aug21🥶 (@kadazhaa) October 31, 2020

It’s a VIGIL. This should be national new. Right wing TERRORISTS threatening to shoot people at a vigil for KEVIN PETERSON JR. https://t.co/g0xjTMjqnF — Ryan Kwong (@KingKwong26) October 31, 2020

lmao so brain dead, holding an American flag like Kevin Peterson Jr wasn’t an American https://t.co/8hlemURJN7 — db (@dylanis943) October 31, 2020

A vigil for Kevin Peterson Jr is being counter-protested. RWNJ have brought military vehicles, smoke grenades, bear mace, open carrying long guns. Police are siding with RWNJ. Check out @MrOlmos feed from the ground. — KodoAndSangha Voted 😷🗳️💙🌎🏳️‍🌈♀️ (@KodoAndSangha) October 31, 2020