Kevin Rebellious Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : DJ Kevin Rebellious has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 19. 2021

Kevin Rebellious has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.

Dj Jazzy D (The GrooveMaster) 5h · Rip Kevin Rebellious I wished that this information was wrong, Great loss to the industry, whenever we spoke on a phone it would mean we going to talk for a while. A Dj who respects his Fans and treats them on the highest pedestal, His values and heart was in the right place and just watching his last stream I kind of felt it was his way of saying good bye as he made mention of him taking a short break and that he will be back. Condolences to his family if anyone has his wife’s number please inbox me her number. You will be missed brother I kind of feel like I failed you and could have atleast called you to check up on you.

Source: (2) Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Jermaine Joseph

Really shocking news. Condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace. Go well Kevin Rebellious

Louis Pillay

My Deepest Sympathy and Condolences to Kevin Rebellious Naidoo Family, May He Rest In Peace From The Louis Pillay Durban

Bonnie David

Rip Kevin Rebellious, indeed it was an awesome and amazing experience meeting you and for giving dj Rea an opportunity to showcase her talent.. May God be a portion of strength to his wife and children.

Lynette Naidoo

DJ Rea..such a tragic news.I rem when kevin use to feature u on ladies night..he was super proud of u..Kevin Rebellious will surely be missed..my heartfelt condolences to his wife n his kids..really heartbreaking news..Go well Kevin and fly with the An… See More

Sesheni Nadesan-Howes

One of the 1st people I thought of after hearing Kev passed, was you! He was so proud of I’m sorry for the loss u feel.



Vinesh Viranna

A legend he was and still is, DJ Rea. May his sould RIP. Have been following you as well on social and wish that you continue to grow and develop like Kevin knew that you would.

Sheryl Naidoo

Frm last yr on his lives its as though he knew his life on earth was gonna b short lived. Therefor he encouraged young Djs on da live. He shared his platform an talent so his memery lives on. He was truely a legend.