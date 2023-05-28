Kevin Sickey elected for another term in Coushatta Tribal Government

“Ernest Sickey” : Kevin Sickey elected for another term to Coushatta Tribal Government

Kevin Sickey has been re-elected for another four-year term to the Coushatta Tribal Government in Elton, LA. The election was held on Saturday, May 27 at the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana. Kevin is the son of the late former tribal chairman Ernest Sickey, who passed away last week. A photo of Kevin as a council member for the tribe is included in the article. The content is copyrighted by KPLC and all rights are reserved.

Read Full story : Kevin Sickey wins another four-year term /

News Source : https://www.kplctv.com

Kevin Sickey re-elected Kevin Sickey four-year term Kevin Sickey campaign victory Kevin Sickey election win Kevin Sickey political success