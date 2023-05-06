Kevin Walters Wife Passed Away : The Demise of His Dear Wife Leaves Kevin Walters Grieving

Kevin Walters Grieves the Passing of His Cherished Spouse

Remembering Nicole Walters: A Love Story That Will Never Fade Away

Kevin Walters, former NRL player and current coach of the Brisbane Broncos, is mourning the loss of his beloved wife, Nicole. Nicole passed away on January 22 after a long battle with cancer, leaving behind Kevin and their two children, Billy and Joe.

A True Love Story

Kevin and Nicole had been married for 28 years, and had been together since they were teenagers. They were a true love story, and Kevin has spoken openly about how much he adored his wife. In an interview with the Courier Mail last year, he said, “She is the love of my life. I wouldn’t be where I am today without her.”

A Strong and Resilient Woman

Nicole had been fighting cancer for several years, and Kevin had been by her side every step of the way. The couple had been very private about Nicole’s illness, and had only shared details with close friends and family. Despite the challenges they faced, Kevin spoke often about how much he admired Nicole’s strength and resilience. “She is the toughest person I know,” he said. “She has been through so much, but she never complains. She just gets on with it.”

A Supportive and Encouraging Partner

Despite her illness, Nicole was always there to support Kevin in his coaching career. In fact, Kevin has said that Nicole was his biggest supporter and his harshest critic. She was always there to offer advice and encouragement, and Kevin has said that he wouldn’t be the coach he is today without her.

The Rugby League Community Rallies Around Kevin and His Family

Since Nicole’s passing, the rugby league community has rallied around Kevin and his family. Tributes have poured in from fans, players, and coaches alike, all expressing their condolences and support. Kevin has released a statement thanking everyone for their kind words, and asking for privacy as he and his family grieve.

A Love That Will Never Be Broken

It’s clear that Kevin and Nicole had a special bond, one that will never be broken. In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald last year, Kevin spoke about how much he loved his wife. “She is my everything,” he said. “I can’t imagine my life without her.”

Nicole may be gone, but she will never be forgotten. Her love and support will always be a part of Kevin’s life, and he will continue to carry her memory with him always. As the rugby league community mourns the loss of a beloved wife, mother, and friend, we are reminded of the power of love and the importance of cherishing those we hold dear.