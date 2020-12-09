Kevin Woelfel Death -Dead – Obituary : Kevin Woelfel has Died .
Kevin Woelfel has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Sarah Woelfel 4 hrs · Heaven gained another angel last night a brother, father,son and brother in law until we meet again RIP Kevin Woelfel
Lori Popp Sorry for your loss…
Evie Dedering I’m so sorry for your families loss. My thoughts and prayers are with Kevin’s family and friends. Cherish the memories.
Sharen Krepline So sorry Sarah!! Like · Reply · 4h Sarah Woelfel replied · 1 Reply 2h Sherry Carlson Sorry for your loss.
Kady Buechel So sorry for your family. Like · Reply · 3h Sarah Woelfel replied · 1 Reply 2h Sharon Broeckel Sorry for your family’s loss. So sad taken too soon Like ·
Reyne Kramarczyk Byrge So sorry for your loss. Hugs and prayers Like · Reply · 3h Sarah Woelfel replied ·
Pamela Lynn Bowe I’m so sorry for your loss sweetheart. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family darlin!!
Source: (20+) Facebook
