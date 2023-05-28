Key Artifact Illuminates Historic Moment in JFK Assassination

Lee Harvey Oswald : “Key artifact illuminates historic moment in hours after the JFK assassination”

Following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas, Texas on November 22, 1963, reporters from all over the world gathered at the Dallas police headquarters to interview the suspect, Lee Harvey Oswald. Among them was reporter Bill Mercer from CBS affiliate KRLD, who received a tip from an officer that Oswald had been formally charged with the murder of the president. Mercer broke the news to Oswald on camera, who was unaware of the charges against him. Two days later, Oswald was shot and killed by Jack Ruby. Nearly 60 years later, Camera No. 3 from that interview has been acquired by the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza in Dallas, which documents the Kennedy assassination. The museum plans to display the camera later this year to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Kennedy’s death. Mercer, who was reunited with the camera during a visit to the museum in January, believes that the footage captured by the camera is crucial to preserving history.

Read Full story : Key artifact helps illuminate historic moment in JFK assassination /

News Source : Omar Villafranca

JFK assassination artifact Historic moment artifact Illuminating JFK assassination Artifact analysis JFK assassination Significance of JFK assassination artifact