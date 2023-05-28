key lime cheesecake recipe: Recipe Critic’s Key Lime Cheesecake Recipe

Key Lime Cheesecake: The Perfect Summer Treat

Summer is the season of sunshine, pool parties, and outdoor barbecues. And what better way to beat the heat than with a cool and refreshing dessert? Enter the key lime cheesecake. This creamy and tangy dessert is the perfect blend of sweet and tart and will leave your taste buds craving more. Made with a graham cracker crust and topped with lime zest whipped cream, this dessert is sure to impress your family and friends.

Ingredients for Key Lime Cheesecake

For the crust:

– Graham cracker crumbs

– Granulated sugar

– Unsalted butter

– Salt

For the cheesecake filling:

– Cream cheese

– Granulated sugar

– Sour cream

– Key lime juice

– Large eggs

– Vanilla extract

– Key lime zest

For the topping:

– Heavy whipping cream

– Powdered sugar

– Key lime zest

– Key lime slices

Instructions for Key Lime Cheesecake

Crust:

1. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit and prepare a 10-inch springform pan by spraying it with cooking spray.

2. Crush graham crackers either with a rolling pin or pulse them in a food processor.

3. Mix the graham cracker crumbs, sugar, melted butter, and salt together in a medium bowl until it resembles damp sand.

4. Pour the crumb mixture into the prepared springform pan and press it evenly into the pan using a flat glass or measuring cup.

5. Bake for 10 minutes and allow to cool completely.

Cheesecake Filling:

1. Add the softened cream cheese to the mixing bowl of a stand mixer and beat with a paddle at medium/high speed for about 1 minute.

2. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl and beat for another minute or so until the cream cheese is very smooth.

3. Add the sugar and sour cream and mix at medium/low speed until just combined. Scrape the bowl again and mix for 30 seconds.

4. Add the key lime juice, eggs, vanilla, and key lime zest and beat on low speed until combined, about 30 seconds-1 minute. Scrape the bowl again.

5. Pour the cheesecake filling onto the cooled crust.

Baking:

1. Using 18-inch heavy-duty aluminum foil, wrap the outside of your springform pan with 4 sheets of foil. This will prevent water from getting into the pan during baking.

2. Place the wrapped pan in a large roasting pan with deep sides and add very hot water to the baking sheet until there is about 1 ½ inch of water around the springform pan.

3. Bake at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for 1-1 ½ hours. After about an hour of baking, check the cheesecake’s consistency by giving the pan a slight jiggle. The cheesecake should be only slightly jiggly, but not liquid. If it still seems very liquidy, give it 15 more minutes and check it again.

4. Once the cheesecake has only a slight jiggle, turn the oven off but leave the cheesecake in the oven for another hour or so until the oven has cooled down. This will prevent the cheesecake from cracking.

5. Chill the cheesecake in the fridge for at least 6 hours.

Topping:

1. Before serving, whip together the cream, powdered sugar, and zest until medium soft peaks form.

2. Either pipe or spread the whipped cream over the top of the key lime cheesecake and garnish with slices of fresh key limes.

Tips for Making the Best Key Lime Cheesecake

Use room temperature ingredients to achieve a silky smooth key lime cheesecake batter. Scrape down the bowl several times between each step to prevent thicker batter from sticking to the sides and bottom of the bowl. Use heavy-duty aluminum foil to prevent water from getting into the pan during baking. Let the key lime cheesecake cool in the oven as the oven cools to prevent cracking. Resist the temptation to open the oven during the cooling process.

In conclusion, key lime cheesecake is the perfect dessert for summer. With its creamy and tangy filling and buttery graham cracker crust, it’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Follow these simple steps and tips for making the best key lime cheesecake, and you’ll have a show-stopping dessert that your family and friends will love!

