“Key Lime Pie Recipe”: Simple Recipe for Key Lime Pie

Easy Key Lime Pie Recipe: A Classic Dessert for Every Occasion

If you’re looking for a sweet and tangy dessert that’s perfect for any occasion, look no further than this easy key lime pie recipe. Made with just a few simple ingredients and a store-bought crust, this classic dessert is perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth and impressing your guests.

Ingredients

3 egg yolks

2 teaspoons lime zest (4g)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract (5ml)

1 (14oz) can sweetened condensed milk (397g)

⅔ cup key lime juice (160ml)

1 prepared graham cracker crust

For whipped cream

1 cup whipping cream (250ml)

2 tablespoons powdered sugar (30g)

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350°F/180°C. Using a mixer, beat the egg yolks and lime zest on high for 5 minutes until light and fluffy. Gradually mix in the sweetened condensed milk and vanilla, and continue to beat for 4-5 minutes until thickened. Lower the mixer speed and add the lime juice, mixing until just blended. Pour the mixture into the crust and bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the filling is set. Remove from the oven and let the pie cool on a wire rack. Place it in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours to chill through. To make the whipped cream, whip the cream and powdered sugar together for 6 to 8 minutes, until stiff peaks form. Serve the pie with a dollop of whipped cream on top.

Chef’s Notes

If your family doesn’t like a super tart pie, you can reduce the zest to 1 teaspoon instead of 2 tsp.

Typical limes have around 2 tablespoons of juice each. A key lime is smaller, so it will require more limes to make the ⅔ cup needed. You can also use part fresh limes and part bottled juice if you prefer.

Garnish with slivered almonds, maraschino cherries, or lime slices.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Key Lime Pie Filling Made Of?

This key lime pie recipe calls for sweetened condensed milk, egg yolks, lime juice, and a bit of vanilla extract. The filling is poured into a graham cracker crust. The sweetened condensed milk is a great thick sweetener and, when paired with eggs, gives a thick and creamy texture to the key lime filling.

What Goes on Top of Key Lime Pie?

Topping options are plentiful! You can opt for whipped cream, meringue, or a simple dusting of powdered sugar. You can also get creative with your topping and add fresh fruit, nuts, or even coconut flakes for a little something extra.

Can I Make Key Lime Pie with Bottled Lime Juice?

Yes, you can use bottled lime juice for this key lime pie recipe. However, freshly squeezed lime juice will definitely give it that extra zing of flavor and aroma. You can also use regular limes as well, but again, fresh key lime juice and zest are the best way to go.

What Makes Key Lime Flavor Different?

A key lime is smaller than a typical lime. It also has a less acidic flavor and gives that perfect tartness to key lime recipes.

More Easy Pie Recipes

Are you ready to make a pie? We love this key lime pie recipe, but it’s not the only one on our dessert menu. Below are a few more pie ideas that are sure to please everyone at your dinner table. Included are classics and a few hand pies that are tasty. Take a moment to bookmark your favorites, print out the recipes, or pin them to Pinterest so they are handy next time you want to make dessert.

Classic Apple Pie

No-Bake Peanut Butter Pie

Blueberry Hand Pies

Peach Pie with Streusel Topping

In conclusion, this easy key lime pie recipe is the perfect way to finish off any meal. With just a few simple steps and ingredients, you can make a rich and tangy dessert that sets up perfectly. Top with homemade whipped cream for the perfect summertime treat. Don’t forget to get creative with toppings and garnishes to make it your own!

Key Lime Pie Recipe Simple Key Lime Pie No Bake Key Lime Pie Creamy Key Lime Pie Quick Key Lime Pie

News Source : Scrambled Chefs

Source Link :Easy Key Lime Pie Recipe/