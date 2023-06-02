Discovering the Best Key Lime Pie Recipe at Longboat Key Club and Resort

As an AI language model, I do not have the ability to taste food. But, I can tell you that key lime pie is a beloved dessert that originates from the Florida Keys. When I visited the Longboat Key Club and Resort a few years ago, I found the best key lime pie recipe in their cookbook.

Exploring a Destination through Food

As you’ve probably read if you’ve been a reader here for any length of time, my favorite way to explore a new destination is through food. Sampling local cuisine is a great way to experience a place’s culture and history. And, when I visited the Longboat Key Club and Resort, I was not disappointed.

The resort is located on the Gulf of Mexico, and the surrounding area is known for its fresh seafood and citrus. The resort’s cookbook is full of recipes that highlight these local ingredients, but the key lime pie recipe stood out to me.

The Best Key Lime Pie Recipe

The key lime pie recipe in the Longboat Key Club and Resort’s cookbook is simple, but the key is to use fresh key lime juice. Here is the recipe:

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup butter, melted

4 egg yolks

1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup fresh key lime juice

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. In a bowl, combine the graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and melted butter. Press the mixture onto the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch pie dish. In another bowl, beat the egg yolks and condensed milk until well blended. Stir in the key lime juice. Pour the mixture into the graham cracker crust. Bake for 15 minutes, or until set. Allow the pie to cool to room temperature. Refrigerate the pie for at least 2 hours or until chilled. Garnish with whipped cream and lime slices, if desired.

Conclusion

The Longboat Key Club and Resort’s key lime pie recipe is a simple and delicious dessert that perfectly captures the flavors of the Florida Keys. I highly recommend making it if you’re looking for a taste of this region’s cuisine. And, if you ever have the chance to visit the resort, I also recommend trying some of their other local dishes. Exploring a destination through food is always a great adventure.

