“Key Symptoms”: Proposed Definition by Scientists Based on Key Symptoms

Defining Long Covid: A Breakthrough Study Funded by the Federal Government

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, people around the world have reported experiencing numerous symptoms that persist long after they have been infected with the virus. The condition has been named long Covid by patients and post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC) by scientists. However, there has been no universally accepted definition of long Covid for research, making it challenging to diagnose patients and develop treatments.

Scientists funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have conducted a breakthrough study that aims to define long Covid, understand its underlying biology, and develop treatments for the condition. The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, examined nearly 10,000 participants across 85 hospitals, health centers, and community centers in 33 states. More than 8,600 patients who had Covid were compared with over 1,100 who did not have the virus.

The study identified 12 symptoms that most distinguish people with long Covid from those who did not have the coronavirus. These symptoms include loss of smell and taste, post-exertional malaise, chronic cough, brain fog, thirst, palpitations, chest pain, fatigue, changes in sexual desire, dizziness, gastrointestinal issues, abnormal movements, and hair loss. The scientists assigned points to each symptom based on how much it distinguished participants with long Covid from those who did not catch the virus. A participant who has 12 points or more is considered likely to have long Covid.

However, the proposed definition of long Covid is an early working one and still needs to be refined before it can be used for clinical purposes. In the absence of a universally accepted definition, many long Covid patients have struggled to get appropriate health care, particularly in the early days of the pandemic. The proposed definition could help create a rubric for doctors to diagnose patients with long Covid in a manner similar to Lupus, where physicians rely on a collection of common symptoms to determine whether a patient has the disease.

The study also found that long Covid was more common among people infected before the omicron variant swept the US in December 2021. Patients who were fully vaccinated were less likely to develop long Covid, regardless of when they were infected. About 16% of participants up to date on their shots who got infected during omicron developed long Covid, compared with 22% who did not receive their shots. Before omicron, 31% of people up to date on their shots who got infected developed long Covid, compared with 37% who were not vaccinated.

The proposed definition of long Covid could help give researchers a more systematic definition that can be used to answer questions about risk factors, how likely long Covid is after repeat infection, and between different variants of the virus, among other issues. Biological samples from the patients who developed long Covid during the study could be used to investigate what causes the condition and potentially help find treatments and guide enrollment in future clinical trials.

In conclusion, the breakthrough study funded by the NIH has proposed a definition of long Covid based on 12 symptoms that most distinguish people with long Covid from those who did not have the coronavirus. However, the proposed definition is an early working one and still needs to be refined before it can be used for clinical purposes. The proposed definition could help create a rubric for doctors to diagnose patients with long Covid and give researchers a more systematic definition to answer questions about risk factors, how likely long Covid is after repeat infection, and between different variants of the virus. The study has also found that long Covid was more common among people infected before the omicron variant and that patients who were fully vaccinated were less likely to develop long Covid, regardless of when they were infected.

Medical diagnosis Disease classification Symptom identification Clinical assessment Diagnostic criteria

News Source : Vigour Times

Source Link :Scientists propose definition based on key symptoms/