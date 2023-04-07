At the age of 59, Vivian Trimble, the keyboardist of Luscious Jackson, has passed away.

Keyboardist and co-founder of Luscious Jackson, Vivian Trimble, has passed away at the age of 59 after battling cancer for several years. The band took to Facebook to share the news of her passing, stating that Trimble developed a complication on April 3 and died on April 4. Trimble formed Luscious Jackson with Jill Cunniff and Gabby Glaser in New York in 1991. The group achieved success with their 1996 single, “Naked Eye,” which peaked at number 36 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number 18 on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart. Throughout the 90s, Luscious Jackson released an EP and three albums via the Beastie Boys’ Grand Royal label. The band saw success, performing on the Lollapalooza tour and appearing on Saturday Night Live, MTV’s 120 Minutes, and The Adventures of Pete and Pete. In 1998, Trimble left Luscious Jackson and formed Dusty Trails with Josephine Wiggs, releasing an album together in 2000.

To honor Trimble’s legacy, fans can check out a running list of the top 100 greatest rock stars of all time on Spin’s website. Spin is a media outlet focused on music, entertainment, and pop culture news.

In other music news, David Crosby, legendary musician with The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, passed away at the age of 81. His passing was reported by Spin in another article.

The loss of Trimble is a significant blow to the music industry, and her contributions to the alt-rock scene will be remembered. Rest in peace, Vivian Trimble.

[Word count: 205]

HTML Headings:

– h1: Alt-Rock Musician Vivian Trimble of Luscious Jackson Passes Away at Age 59

– h2: Success with “Naked Eye” and Appearing on Saturday Night Live and Lollapalooza

– h2: A Look at Spin’s Top 100 Greatest Rock Stars of All Time

– h2: Remembering David Crosby, Legendary Musician

– h4: Rest in Peace, Vivian Trimble