Keynote address at Eptech show in Vancouver by Normand Bourbonnais, president & CEO at Technum Quebec.

Normand Bourbonnais : Keynote address by Normand Bourbonnais at Eptech show in Vancouver

The importance of technology as a global and national strategic asset cannot be overstated, particularly in the context of modern digital economies. To this end, relocating semiconductor manufacturing to Canada is a crucial step forward for the electronics industry in North America. However, the question remains whether this can be accomplished and if there is a driving force to bring it all together. This issue will be the focus of a keynote address by Normand Bourbonnais, the President and CEO of Technum Quebec, at the Eptech show in Vancouver on June 7th at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Burnaby Conference Centre. Bourbonnais emphasizes the strategic geopolitical importance of reshoring semiconductor manufacturing to Canada, citing the ongoing investment efforts of Western countries to build a resilient supply chain in North America and Europe through initiatives such as the Chip and Science American Act and the European Chip Act. He predicts that installed capacity will quadruple in North America in the coming years, offering significant market opportunities for the electronics industry in Canada. The MiQro Innovation Collaborative Center (C2MI), the largest microelectronics research centre in Canada, which Bourbonnais helped establish, serves as a vital link between pure research and industry needs, providing research and product development for all market segments. C2MI recently unveiled the Technum Quebec Innovation Zone, a design hub that focuses on digital technologies from design to commercialization. The Eptech show is free to attend for trade and industry professionals, providing networking opportunities with industry suppliers and access to related seminars throughout the day.

News Source : Electronic Products & Technology

Chip manufacturing in Canada Re-shoring technology production Canada’s technology industry Revitalizing domestic manufacturing Boosting Canadian economy through local production