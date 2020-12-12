Keyontae Johnson is not dead but is reportedly in critical but stable condition in a Tallahassee hospital.

UPDATE: Keyontae Johnson is reportedly in critical but stable condition in a Tallahassee hospital.
Florida men’s basketball team said it would share updates on Johnson’s status when it can.
UPDATE: Keyontae Johnson is reportedly in critical but stable condition in a Tallahassee hospital.
Florida men's basketball team said it would share updates on Johnson's status when it can.
➡️ https://t.co/mO7kBio6nr pic.twitter.com/NkbXxcs6h2
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 12, 2020
Yahoo Sports @YahooSports UPDATE: Keyontae Johnson is reportedly in critical but stable condition in a Tallahassee hospital. Florida men’s basketball team said it would share updates on Johnson’s status when it can.
Scary situation involving #Gators basketball. No indication at this point if star Keyontae Johnson's on-court collapse has anything to do with earlier COVID-19 diagnosis, as reported by AP ⬇️ https://t.co/K5p3wWxnOM
— Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) December 12, 2020
Florida hoops canceled its postgame zoom call w Mike White. He's going to stay in Tallahassee with Keyontae Johnson while rest of team goes back to Gainesville.
— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 12, 2020
Gators are busing back home. Can’t imagine how brutal that 2-hour road trip will be with Keyontae Johnson left behind in critical but stable condition https://t.co/OTpDgBtX3d
— Mark Long (@APMarkLong) December 12, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.