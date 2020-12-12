Keyontae Johnson is not dead but is reportedly in critical but stable condition in a Tallahassee hospital.

By | December 12, 2020
0 Comment

UPDATE: Keyontae Johnson is reportedly in critical but stable condition in a Tallahassee hospital.

Florida men’s basketball team said it would share updates on Johnson’s status when it can.

Yahoo Sports @YahooSports UPDATE: Keyontae Johnson is reportedly in critical but stable condition in a Tallahassee hospital. Florida men’s basketball team said it would share updates on Johnson’s status when it can.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.