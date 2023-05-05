Keystone School San Antonio : The Ultimate Guide to Keystone School in San Antonio

A Complete Handbook on Keystone School in San Antonio

Keystone School San Antonio is a private co-educational school located in the Monte Vista Historical District of San Antonio, Texas, United States. The school is known for its rigorous academic curriculum and its commitment to nurturing students with a wide range of interests and talents. In this comprehensive guide, we will explore everything you need to know about Keystone School San Antonio.

History

Keystone School San Antonio was founded in 1948 by a group of parents who wanted to create an educational environment that would meet the needs of gifted and talented students. The school started with just 36 students and has since grown to become one of the most respected independent schools in Texas.

Academics

Keystone School San Antonio offers a challenging and comprehensive academic curriculum that prepares students for college and beyond. The school offers a range of courses in subjects such as math, science, English, history, foreign languages, and the arts. The school also offers Advanced Placement courses for students who want to earn college credits while still in high school.

In addition to the traditional academic curriculum, Keystone School San Antonio also offers a range of extracurricular activities, including athletics, music, drama, and debate. These activities help students develop their talents and interests and provide opportunities to interact with their peers.

Faculty

The faculty at Keystone School San Antonio is made up of highly qualified and experienced teachers who are committed to helping students achieve their full potential. The teachers use a variety of teaching methods to engage and challenge students, and they work closely with parents to ensure that each student receives the support and guidance they need to succeed.

Admissions

Keystone School San Antonio admits students on a rolling basis throughout the year. Prospective students are required to submit an application, transcripts, test scores, and letters of recommendation. The school also requires an interview with the student and their parents.

Tuition and Financial Aid

The tuition for Keystone School San Antonio varies depending on the grade level of the student. The school offers a limited amount of financial aid to families who demonstrate financial need.

Conclusion

Keystone School San Antonio is a prestigious independent school that provides a challenging and comprehensive education to students from kindergarten through twelfth grade. The school’s commitment to academic excellence, combined with its supportive and nurturing environment, makes it an ideal choice for families who want to provide their children with the best possible education. If you are interested in learning more about Keystone School San Antonio, visit their website or contact the admissions office for more information.