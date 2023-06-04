Keyword: Chiranjeevi non-cancerous diagnosis: Chiranjeevi denies cancer diagnosis rumors, clarifies it’s non-cancerous condition

Actor Chiranjeevi Clarifies On Cancer Rumours

There were several reports circulating that the famous actor Chiranjeevi was diagnosed with cancer and received treatment for it. However, the actor has now issued a clarification on the matter. On Saturday night, Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to explain that the reports surfaced after he spoke about the importance of spreading cancer awareness. He clarified in his statement that he had previously undergone a test in which ‘non-cancerous polyps were detected and removed.’ He further stated that he had predicted that the polyps ‘would have turned out to be cancer’ if they hadn’t been removed.

According to Chiranjeevi, the fact that he was misquoted in several reports caused ‘unnecessary confusion.’ He further added, ‘However, some media outlets did not fully comprehend this and began publishing web articles saying, \’I got cancer\’ and \’I survived due to treatment. This has brought about needless confusion. My health is the subject of many well-wishers’ messages. This explanation applies to each of them. A warning to such journalists is also in order: don’t write nonsense without researching the topic. Many people are scared and hurt because of this.’

Chiranjeevi’s fans were relieved to hear that he is healthy and that prevention has kept everything safe. Many people can benefit from this information. Some admirers expressed gratitude for his health. A comment read, ‘Thank God you are healthy, and you have to be healthy.’ ‘Chiranjeevi Garu, long live!’ another person wrote.

Chiranjeevi is a well-known actor in the Telugu film industry. The last time fans saw him was in Bobby Kolli’s Telugu film Waltair Veerayya. The actor is set to star in Bholaa Shankar.

The importance of spreading cancer awareness cannot be overstated. Cancer is a deadly disease that affects millions of people worldwide. It is crucial to get regular checkups and undergo screenings to detect cancer early on. Prevention is always better than cure. It is essential to lead a healthy lifestyle, exercise regularly, eat a balanced diet, and avoid unhealthy habits like smoking and drinking.

The media has a responsibility to report accurately and factually. Misquoting someone can have grave consequences, as seen in this case. It is crucial to research the topic thoroughly before publishing an article. Journalists should always strive to report the truth and not sensationalize news for the sake of clicks and views.

In conclusion, Chiranjeevi’s clarification puts to rest the rumours about his health. It is heartening to know that he is healthy and doing well. His message about cancer awareness is essential, and we should all take heed of it. Let us all work towards spreading awareness about cancer and lead healthy, fulfilling lives.

