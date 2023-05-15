Burlington, Vermont is gearing up for a total solar eclipse that will take place on April 8, 2024. The city and area hotels are already preparing for the expected crowds, with many hotels already fully booked. The Burlington City Council is bringing a resolution to the floor to help get preparations and planning underway for the event, which is expected to eclipse any single event in Burlington history.

The Homewood Suites in South Burlington is getting ready to welcome people from all over the country with eclipse-themed food and special glasses so they can look up without hurting their eyes. The hotel also hopes to use the eclipse to increase tourism in the long-term in Chittenden County. The Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce is suggesting even small towns create events so the municipalities can best manage the influx of people.

The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development is creating an interagency working group to make sure Vermonters and those from elsewhere can watch the eclipse safely, and also so they have a good time and want to come back.

“It’s an opportunity for Burlington to really showcase our amazing Queen City,” said Karen Paul, D-Burlington City Council President. “This will be much bigger and we need a year to plan to make sure this goes off in a way that is safe for everyone and so everyone can enjoy, and let’s hope this is an incredibly cloudless day.”

But good luck finding a hotel room. Within days or a week of hotel reservations opening in April, many hotels during the eclipse are already booked. After a quick check of prices online, we found most rooms going for well over $500 a night.

Cities like Burlington are also going to be asking the state for help to manage the flood of people but many small towns are also in the path. The Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce says they’re suggesting even small towns create events so the municipalities can best manage the influx of people.

“If you’re gonna see a surge in visitation, it’s better to know that than to just wake up and realize there’s a lot more people in your town than there were yesterday. This is not sounding the alarm, I just want people to be prepared and understand that we do expect to see a lot of visitors in the region,” said Jeff Lawson of the Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce.

Overall, the total solar eclipse of the sun is expected to bring a significant boost to tourism in Vermont, with many visitors expected to return to the state even after the event is over. With careful planning and preparation, Burlington and the surrounding area can make the most of this unique opportunity to showcase all that the region has to offer.

