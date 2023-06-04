Keyword: Ed Oliver contract extension: “Pros and Cons of Ed Oliver’s Contract Extension: 3 Reasons to Love It and 1 Reason to Be Cautious”

Buffalo Bills Sign Ed Oliver to a Four-Year Extension: Reasons for Excitement and Concern

On Saturday, the Buffalo Bills reportedly signed Ed Oliver to a four-year extension that would keep him with the franchise through the 2027 season. The move was surprising as the two sides seemed to be far apart in negotiations and Oliver is a player that has flashed at times but has not been consistent. Oliver was the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and has been a starter the past three seasons. However, he was considered to be one of the most athletic defensive tackles coming into the NFL and he hasn’t really developed the pass rush many expected.

When looking at this deal, there is more to like than not like and these are three reasons fans should be excited and one reason it should be a concern.

Reasons for Excitement

Potential Salary Cap Relief

The first reason is speculation, but it would be surprising if this contract extension didn’t help the Buffalo Bills salary cap this season. The Bills picked up Oliver’s fifth-year option last offseason, and this year he was counting nearly $11 million towards the salary cap.

According to Ari Meirov, the Bills had roughly only $1.5 million in cap space, which is not nearly enough to go after a player like DeAndre Hopkins or even Dalvin Cook if he were to be released. A move like this allows the front office to now spread out the cap hit this year over the length of the contract and substantially lower that cap hit this season.

It will ultimately come down to how it is structured, but if an Ed Oliver extension also means signing a player like DeAndre Hopkins, this is a fantastic move.

Young Talent and Potential

Ed Oliver is still a young player with a lot of potential. He has shown flashes of brilliance on the field, including a game against the Seattle Seahawks in which he recorded two sacks. With the right coaching and development, he could turn into a dominant force on the defensive line.

The Bills are investing in his potential, and if he reaches it, this contract extension will be a steal.

Continuity on Defense

The Bills have one of the best defenses in the league, and keeping key players like Ed Oliver on the roster is crucial for maintaining that level of success. With the addition of A.J. Epenesa in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Bills have a young and talented defensive line that could be dominant for years to come.

Reason for Concern

Lack of Consistency

Ed Oliver has not been consistent on the field. While he has shown flashes of brilliance, he has also disappeared for stretches of games. The Bills are banking on him developing into a dominant force, but there is no guarantee that will happen.

If Oliver doesn’t improve his consistency, this contract extension could end up being a waste of money for the Bills.

Conclusion

Overall, the Buffalo Bills signing Ed Oliver to a four-year extension is a smart move for the franchise. The potential salary cap relief and investment in young talent make this a move that fans should be excited about. However, Oliver’s lack of consistency is a concern that could end up costing the Bills in the long run.

Only time will tell if this contract extension was worth it, but for now, it seems like a calculated risk that could pay off for the Bills.

News Source : Brandon Croce

Source Link :3 reasons to like Ed Oliver’s extension, 1 reason to not/