Keyword: Migraine: Rewriting: Understanding, Origins, Indicators, Detection and Management of a Medical Condition

Nystagmus is a condition characterized by involuntary movements of the eyeballs, which can be physiological or pathological. Physiological nystagmus is a normal response of the eyes to images in motion, while pathological nystagmus is caused by disorders or diseases affecting the brain or the visual system. In both cases, nystagmus can impair vision and cause a range of associated symptoms.

Physiological nystagmus is a biphasic movement, characterized by a slow deviation in one direction and a rapid one in the opposite direction. It is part of the vestibulo-ocular reflex, which stabilizes images on the retina. The different types of physiological nystagmus include optokinetic and vestibular nystagmus, as well as end point/laterality nystagmus, which can be subdivided into fatigue nystagmus, unsupported or supported end point nystagmus.

Pathological nystagmus, on the other hand, is caused by a malfunction of the areas of the brain responsible for eye movement. It can be congenital or acquired, and can significantly reduce vision. The two types of pathological nystagmus are pendular and jerky, depending on the movements they produce.

While the main symptom of nystagmus is the worsening of vision due to the sudden movements of the eyeballs, there are other signs that can accompany the onset of this disorder, such as photophobia, dizziness, nausea, headaches, and irritability. If nystagmus is congenital, it usually does not tend to worsen over the years, but if an eye disease is present, it may worsen over time. Many people complain of greatly reduced depth perception, which has a major influence on body movements.

The causes of pathological nystagmus can vary depending on whether the disorder is congenital or acquired. In the first case, it may be a gender-related hereditary disorder and is almost always accompanied by a dysfunction of the visual system, such as strabismus or refractive defects. If the disorder occurs later in life, it may be a consequence of major illnesses affecting the central nervous system, the vestibular area, or other areas of the body. Possible causes of acquired ocular nystagmus include amblyopia, cataract, strabismus, optic nerve degeneration, coloboma, severe myopia or astigmatism, Ménière’s syndrome, multiple sclerosis, Leber congenital amaurosis, Down syndrome, stroke, brain tumours, and the use of certain medications or alcohol and drug abuse.

In the presence of ocular nystagmus, it is important to consult an ophthalmologist, who will assess the overall situation in the eyes. The specialist will carry out an analysis of the internal structure with an ophthalmoscope, in addition to the eye test. Eye movements are also analyzed to establish what type of nystagmus is present. Among the diagnostic tools used to detect nystagmus are also MRI and computed tomography of the brain.

Treatment for nystagmus depends on the underlying cause of the disorder. If the disorder is caused by bad habits such as alcohol abuse and drug use, or even the use of certain medications, it will be necessary to stop in order to see the nystagmus disappear, although it does not always resolve completely. Possible solutions, at least in part, for ocular nystagmus include medication to reduce its severity, surgery to reposition the muscles that move the eyes, glasses and contact lenses, or aids for the visually impaired. If nystagmus is caused by problems not directly related to the ocular system, the appropriate specialists, such as a neurologist or otorhinolar, will assess the best treatment.

In conclusion, nystagmus is a condition that can have a significant impact on vision and quality of life. It is important to seek medical attention as soon as possible to determine the underlying cause of the disorder and to receive appropriate treatment.

