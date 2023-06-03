Don’t Waste Your Garden Residues: Creative Uses for Sunflower Stems

In autumn, an unthinkable amount of plant residues remains in the garden after harvesting. Strong, large sunflower stems with a powerful root system are particularly hard to dispose of. However, enterprising summer residents have found a use for the remaining green mass of stems that is both convenient and useful. Here are five creative ways to make use of sunflower stems in your garden:

1. Component for Warm Beds

Sunflower stems are hard and difficult to rot, making them ideal for creating drainage in warm beds. Slowly decomposing organic matter will serve as the first layer, removing excess moisture and slowly feeding the plantings. Plus, slow decay gives off more heat than materials that rot in a couple of months. The ridge will be warm both in April and in October.

2. Creating Supports for Plants

Sunflower stems dried by October become strong and durable, making them perfect for use as supports for fixing the stems of climbing plants. Cut off the leaves and roots of the sunflower, put it on the flower bed at the right angle, fix it, and run the vines over it. Due to the slow decay, the stems can be used for two seasons in a row.

3. Creation of a Snow-Retaining Structure

Use sunflower stems with a powerful root system, large leaves, and strong trunks to create a human shield in order to protect tender plantings from wind and drafts. After the season, the stems can continue their protective function, but this time holding the snow. This application option is especially relevant for windy areas and regions with little snow. If necessary, cut stems can be stuck into the ground in the right places to keep the snow on the site.

4. Construction of a Winter Frame

Use sunflower stems as a shelter for perennials during winter. They are free, strong, and reliable. You can easily stick them around the perimeter of perennial plantings with a square or cone shape, tie them for additional stability, and then insulate the soil with mulch material and cover with spunbond on top.

5. Useful Burning

If the previous methods are not relevant for you, then you can prepare useful ash from the organic remains of sunflowers. A plant with a powerful root system and abundant greenery absorbs a huge complex of nutrients over the summer. These nutrients can be returned to the ground again, creating ash from the remains. You can burn devastated heads, leaves, roots, stems, but strictly separately from other organic debris. After the ashes are collected, they can be used as fertilizer.

Don’t let the residues of your garden go to waste. Instead, try out these creative uses for sunflower stems. They can be a great helper in the garden, saving you money on fertilizer and shelter for perennials, as well as helping to create warm beds and snow-retaining structures.

