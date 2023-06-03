Keyword: “Swing dance classes for community building”: Reviving Democracy’s Health through Swing Dancing

The Spanish Ballroom: A Symbol of Democracy, Happiness, and Fun

The Spanish Ballroom, a dance hall just outside of Washington, D.C., is turning 90 this year. Every week, people gather in this historic ballroom to swing, waltz, and contra dance. The Spanish Ballroom is not just a place to dance; it is a symbol of collective joy, independent expression, and democracy. As we emerge from the COVID pandemic, the Spanish Ballroom is needed more than ever to lift our spirits and restore our sense of community.

Dancing has always been a way for cultures to express “collective ecstasy,” often against those who would suppress them. Dancing is a way to defy bureaucrats and bluenoses intent on controlling human expression. The Spanish Ballroom embodies this spirit of defiance and celebration. It is a place where people of all ages, backgrounds, and political persuasions come together to dance, socialize, and have fun.

During the COVID pandemic, the Spanish Ballroom was closed for much of the time. When it reopened, masks were required, which made swing dancing, one of the most aerobic activities on Earth, difficult. But now, as the pandemic subsides, the Ballroom is ready for its 90th birthday celebration. Everyone, especially young people, should celebrate this milestone. In recent years, teen mental health has taken a nosedive, and dancing can help.

Dancing is not just about physical activity; it fosters community and democratic values. In his book “The Great Good Place,” sociologist Ray Oldenburg examines the broad social, spiritual, and psychological benefits of “third places,” those spots outside of work and home that offer solace from the rat race and requirements of day-to-day life. The Spanish Ballroom is such a place, where people can escape the pressures of daily life and connect with others who share their love of dance.

In third places, a natural kind of “leveling” takes place. Unlike work, there is no hierarchy of status and power. Everyone is equal on the dance floor, bound by the joy of expressing themselves as souls independent of any governmental control. Formal dance halls are also places where common-sense etiquette reins. If you ask a woman to dance and she says no, it is inappropriate to pursue the matter any further. This kind of respect for others is sorely needed in our polarized society.

In the post-COVID world, everyone, but especially teens, just wants to return to where we had come from. The starting point may be the dance floor. As we celebrate the 90th birthday of the Spanish Ballroom, let us remember the importance of collective joy, independent expression, and democratic values. The Spanish Ballroom is not just a dance hall; it is a symbol of a better world, a world where people come together to celebrate life and each other.

News Source : Mark Judge

Source Link :Swing dancing — or how to restore the health of democracy/