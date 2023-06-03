“KFC Chicken Recipe Extra Crispy”: Extra Crispy KFC-Style Fried Chicken Recipe: How to Make Crispy Fried Chicken at Home

KFC Style Fried Chicken Recipe | Crispy Fried Chicken | KFC Chicken Recipe Extra Crispy

Fried chicken is one of the most delicious and popular fast foods in the world. KFC is one of the most popular fast-food chains that serve fried chicken. The crispy and juicy KFC chicken is loved by people all around the world. If you want to enjoy this delicious KFC-style chicken at home, then here is a recipe that you can try.

Ingredients:

1 kg chicken pieces (with skin)

1 cup buttermilk

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

Oil for frying

Instructions:

Place the chicken pieces in a large bowl and pour buttermilk over them. Mix well to coat the chicken pieces. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight. In a bowl, mix together all-purpose flour, paprika, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, cayenne pepper, dried oregano, and dried thyme. Take the chicken pieces out of the buttermilk and shake off the excess liquid. Coat each chicken piece in the flour mixture, making sure to cover it completely. Shake off the excess flour. Heat oil in a deep fryer or a heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat. The oil should be hot enough to fry the chicken, but not too hot that it burns the chicken. Carefully place the chicken pieces in the hot oil, a few at a time. Fry the chicken until it is golden brown and crispy on both sides. This should take around 12-15 minutes. Remove the chicken from the oil using a slotted spoon and place it on a paper towel-lined plate to drain off any excess oil. Repeat the process with the remaining chicken pieces. Serve hot with your favorite dipping sauce.

Tips:

If you don’t have buttermilk, you can use regular milk mixed with 1 tablespoon of white vinegar or lemon juice. Let it sit for 5 minutes before using it.

If you want extra crispy chicken, you can double coat the chicken. Dip the chicken in the flour mixture, then back in the buttermilk, and then again in the flour mixture.

Make sure to not overcrowd the pot when frying the chicken. This can lower the temperature of the oil and make the chicken greasy.

Use a meat thermometer to ensure that the chicken is cooked through. The internal temperature should reach 165°F (74°C).

Conclusion:

This KFC-style fried chicken recipe is easy to make and tastes just like the real thing. The crispy and juicy chicken is perfect for any occasion, whether it’s a family dinner or a party. Serve it with your favorite dipping sauce and enjoy the deliciousness. Try this recipe and impress your friends and family with your cooking skills.

