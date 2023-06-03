“KFC Chicken Recipe Extra Crispy”: Extra Crispy KFC-Style Fried Chicken Recipe: How to Make Crispy Fried Chicken at Home

KFC Style Fried Chicken Recipe | Crispy Fried Chicken | KFC Chicken Recipe Extra Crispy
Fried chicken is one of the most delicious and popular fast foods in the world. KFC is one of the most popular fast-food chains that serve fried chicken. The crispy and juicy KFC chicken is loved by people all around the world. If you want to enjoy this delicious KFC-style chicken at home, then here is a recipe that you can try.
Ingredients:
- 1 kg chicken pieces (with skin)
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
- Oil for frying
Instructions:
- Place the chicken pieces in a large bowl and pour buttermilk over them. Mix well to coat the chicken pieces. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.
- In a bowl, mix together all-purpose flour, paprika, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, cayenne pepper, dried oregano, and dried thyme.
- Take the chicken pieces out of the buttermilk and shake off the excess liquid.
- Coat each chicken piece in the flour mixture, making sure to cover it completely. Shake off the excess flour.
- Heat oil in a deep fryer or a heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat. The oil should be hot enough to fry the chicken, but not too hot that it burns the chicken.
- Carefully place the chicken pieces in the hot oil, a few at a time. Fry the chicken until it is golden brown and crispy on both sides. This should take around 12-15 minutes.
- Remove the chicken from the oil using a slotted spoon and place it on a paper towel-lined plate to drain off any excess oil.
- Repeat the process with the remaining chicken pieces.
- Serve hot with your favorite dipping sauce.
Tips:
- If you don’t have buttermilk, you can use regular milk mixed with 1 tablespoon of white vinegar or lemon juice. Let it sit for 5 minutes before using it.
- If you want extra crispy chicken, you can double coat the chicken. Dip the chicken in the flour mixture, then back in the buttermilk, and then again in the flour mixture.
- Make sure to not overcrowd the pot when frying the chicken. This can lower the temperature of the oil and make the chicken greasy.
- Use a meat thermometer to ensure that the chicken is cooked through. The internal temperature should reach 165°F (74°C).
Conclusion:
This KFC-style fried chicken recipe is easy to make and tastes just like the real thing. The crispy and juicy chicken is perfect for any occasion, whether it’s a family dinner or a party. Serve it with your favorite dipping sauce and enjoy the deliciousness. Try this recipe and impress your friends and family with your cooking skills.
