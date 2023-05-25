“KFC recipe alternative”: This Recipe Made Me Give Up KFC for Good!

I Don’t Eat at KFC Anymore Since I Discovered This Recipe!

For years, I was a loyal fan of Kentucky Fried Chicken. I would go there at least once a week to get my fix of crispy, juicy fried chicken. But one day, I discovered a recipe that changed everything. Now, I don’t eat at KFC anymore, and I’m going to share that recipe with you.

The Recipe

This recipe is for oven-fried chicken. It’s a healthier alternative to traditional fried chicken, and it’s just as delicious. Here’s what you’ll need:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon paprika

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 cup buttermilk

4 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

2 tablespoons melted butter

Here’s how to make it:

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F. In a shallow dish, whisk together the flour, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper. Pour the buttermilk into another shallow dish. Dip each chicken thigh into the buttermilk, then into the flour mixture, making sure it’s evenly coated. Place the chicken thighs on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Brush the melted butter over the chicken thighs. Bake for 35-40 minutes, until the chicken is crispy and cooked through.

Why I Prefer This Recipe Over KFC

First of all, this recipe is much healthier than KFC’s fried chicken. Instead of deep-frying the chicken in oil, this recipe uses the oven to cook the chicken. This means that there’s less fat and fewer calories in each serving.

Secondly, this recipe is just as delicious as KFC’s fried chicken. The combination of spices in the flour mixture gives the chicken a flavorful kick, while the buttermilk keeps it moist and tender. And since you’re making it yourself, you can customize the spice level to your liking.

Finally, this recipe is much cheaper than eating at KFC. A bucket of KFC’s fried chicken can easily cost $20 or more, while this recipe only requires a few simple ingredients that you probably already have in your pantry. And since you can make it at home, you don’t have to worry about driving to the nearest KFC or dealing with long lines and crowds.

Conclusion

If you’re a fan of fried chicken, but you’re looking for a healthier, cheaper alternative to KFC, then this recipe is for you. It’s easy to make, delicious, and much better for you than traditional fried chicken. So the next time you’re craving KFC, try making this recipe instead. You won’t be disappointed.

