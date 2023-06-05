“KGF Chapter 3”: 34 Fascinating Facts About KGF Chapter 3 Featuring Yash, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and Srinidhi Shetty

KGF Chapter 3 | 34 Interesting Facts

KGF Chapter 3 is one of the most anticipated movies in recent times. The movie is packed with action, drama, and some of the best performances by Yash, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, and Srinidhi Shetty. Here are 34 interesting facts about KGF Chapter 3 that you might not know.

1. The movie is the third part of the KGF series

KGF Chapter 3 is the third part of the KGF series. The first part was released in 2018, and the second part was released in 2021.

2. Yash plays the lead role of Rocky

Yash plays the lead role of Rocky in the movie. He has already won millions of hearts with his performance in the first two parts of the KGF series.

3. Raveena Tandon plays a crucial role in the movie

Raveena Tandon plays a crucial role in the movie. She plays the role of Ramika Sen, a powerful politician who is determined to bring down Rocky.

4. Prakash Raj plays the role of a gangster

Prakash Raj plays the role of a gangster in the movie. He is known for his powerful performances in movies like Singham and Wanted.

5. Srinidhi Shetty plays the role of Reena

Srinidhi Shetty plays the role of Reena in the movie. She is the love interest of Rocky and plays a crucial role in the story.

6. KGF Chapter 3 is directed by Prashanth Neel

KGF Chapter 3 is directed by Prashanth Neel, who also directed the first two parts of the KGF series. He is known for his unique storytelling and direction style.

7. The movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur

The movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. He is known for producing some of the biggest movies in the Kannada film industry.

8. KGF Chapter 3 is made on a budget of Rs 150 crores

KGF Chapter 3 is made on a budget of Rs 150 crores. It is one of the most expensive movies ever made in the Kannada film industry.

9. The movie was shot in multiple locations

The movie was shot in multiple locations, including Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. The team had to face many challenges while shooting in these locations.

10. The movie features some amazing action sequences

The movie features some amazing action sequences that will leave you spellbound. The team has put in a lot of hard work to make these sequences look realistic.

11. The movie features some amazing songs

The movie features some amazing songs that are already a hit among the audience. The music is composed by Ravi Basrur.

12. The movie is expected to be released in multiple languages

The movie is expected to be released in multiple languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. This will help the movie reach a wider audience.

13. The movie is expected to be released in 2022

The movie is expected to be released in 2022. The exact release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

14. Yash underwent a major transformation for the movie

Yash underwent a major transformation for the movie. He had to gain a lot of weight and build muscles to look like a powerful gangster.

15. The movie is expected to break many records

The movie is expected to break many records at the box office. The first two parts of the KGF series were a huge success, and the third part is expected to be even bigger.

16. The movie has a strong storyline

The movie has a strong storyline that will keep you on the edge of your seat. It is a story of power, love, and revenge set in the backdrop of the Kolar goldfields.

17. The movie features some amazing visual effects

The movie features some amazing visual effects that will make you feel like you are watching a Hollywood movie.

18. The movie is expected to be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022

The movie is expected to be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022. It has already created a lot of buzz among the audience.

19. The movie has a talented cast

The movie has a talented cast that includes Yash, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, and Srinidhi Shetty. All these actors have delivered some of their best performances in the movie.

20. The movie has a strong message

The movie has a strong message that will make you think about the darker side of power and greed.

21. The movie has a unique style of storytelling

The movie has a unique style of storytelling that will keep you engaged throughout the movie.

22. The movie has some amazing dialogues

The movie has some amazing dialogues that will give you goosebumps. The credit goes to the writer, Prashanth Neel.

23. The movie has an amazing background score

The movie has an amazing background score that will elevate the intensity of the scenes.

24. The movie has a talented crew

The movie has a talented crew that includes cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, editor Srikanth, and art director Shivakumar.

25. The movie has a loyal fan base

The movie has a loyal fan base that has been eagerly waiting for the release of the third part of the KGF series.

26. The movie has already created a lot of buzz on social media

The movie has already created a lot of buzz on social media. The trailer of the movie has received millions of views within a few hours of its release.

27. The movie is expected to have a grand release

The movie is expected to have a grand release with multiple shows in theaters across the country.

28. The movie has an amazing poster

The movie has an amazing poster that features Yash in a powerful and intense look.

29. The movie has a powerful climax

The movie has a powerful climax that will leave you with mixed emotions.

30. The movie has a talented technical team

The movie has a talented technical team that has worked hard to make the movie look realistic.

31. The movie has a runtime of around three hours

The movie has a runtime of around three hours. But the engaging storyline and powerful performances make it worth watching.

32. The movie has a strong female character

The movie has a strong female character in the form of Ramika Sen, played by Raveena Tandon. She is a powerful politician who is not afraid to take on Rocky.

33. The movie has a powerful message about love

The movie has a powerful message about love that will touch your heart.

34. The movie is a must-watch for fans of the KGF series

The movie is a must-watch for fans of the KGF series. It is a perfect blend of action, drama, and romance that will keep you hooked till the end.

