Kgoshi Kekana Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Chief of the Mandebele in Limpopo, Kgoshi Sello Kekana the Third has Died .

Chief of the Mandebele in Limpopo, Kgoshi Sello Kekana the Third has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 8. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

President Cryril Ramaphosa has sent condolences on the passing on the Chief of the Mandebele in Limpopo, Kgoshi Sello Kekana the Third. Kgoshi Kekana ruled Mandebele in Zebediela outside Polokwane #sabcnews — SAfm news (@SAfmnews) January 7, 2021

