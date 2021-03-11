Khalid Valencia Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Khalid Valencia has Died.

Khalid Valencia has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 11. 2021.

McKenna Counts 14h · To all Khalid Valencia friends. If you decide to drink tonight or in the coming days to honor our dear friend. Please have a ride lined up, please do not get behind the wheel and drive. Keep his memory alive by making better choices and living your life to the fullest. All because that’s what he would want for you! Life is so short and we’re seeing that right before our eyes. The King, an absolute legend so extremely loved by so many people. Your timeline shows that. You’ll always be missed. RIP KV

Wow. All I can say is wow. Thank you for being ￼ easily the coolest person I knew. You always had the kindest words, you could light up a room with all the￼ motivational and positive vibes. I’m so glad I had the pleasure of meeting you Khalid! Thank you for all the clients you have bought into my life & for being such a sweet sweet friend. You will be missed so much!! Khalid Valencia gone way too soon.

This is how I will remember you Khalid Valencia. Never the biggest guy but always the biggest heart. Rarely without a smile, that mischievous grin that said you were probably up to something but that reassured me that it was probably something fairly innocent. The last time I saw you, you looked so happy, so excited for the future and I was proud to have been a small part of your life, your education, and your maturing into an awesome young man. I grieve for your family and for those who really love you. But I don’t grieve as one who has no hope…until we meet again.