Khameeri Roti Recipe.: Chef Gulzar presents his recipe for Maghaz Nalli Nehari and Khameeri Roti on Mirch Masala.

Maghaz Nalli Nehari & Khameeri Roti Recipe | Mirch Masala with Chef Gulzar

Maghaz Nalli Nehari and Khameeri Roti are two of the most popular dishes in Pakistani cuisine. The rich, flavorful Nehari curry, made with succulent mutton shanks and tender beef brain, is served with a soft, fluffy Khameeri Roti that’s perfect for soaking up all the delicious gravy. In this recipe, we’ll show you how to make Maghaz Nalli Nehari and Khameeri Roti from scratch, with step-by-step instructions and helpful tips from Chef Gulzar.

Ingredients for Maghaz Nalli Nehari:

1 kg mutton shanks (nalli)

250 g beef brain (maghaz)

2 onions, sliced

4 cloves of garlic, chopped

1-inch piece of ginger, chopped

2 tbsp red chili powder

1 tbsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp cumin powder

1 tbsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp garam masala powder

1/2 tsp black pepper

6-8 green cardamoms

2-3 cinnamon sticks

2-3 bay leaves

1/2 cup oil

Salt to taste

Ingredients for Khameeri Roti:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp sugar

1 tsp yeast

1/2 cup lukewarm water

1/4 cup milk

1 egg

1 tbsp oil

Instructions:

For Maghaz Nalli Nehari:

Heat oil in a large pot and fry the sliced onions until golden brown. Add garlic and ginger and fry for another minute. Add the mutton shanks and fry until browned on all sides. Add red chili powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, black pepper, and salt to taste. Mix well. Add enough water to cover the meat, bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and let it simmer for 2-3 hours, or until the meat is tender. Add the beef brain, garam masala powder, green cardamoms, cinnamon sticks, and bay leaves. Mix well and let it cook for another 10-15 minutes. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with Khameeri Roti.

For Khameeri Roti:

In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, salt, sugar, and yeast. Add lukewarm water and mix until well combined. Add milk, egg, and oil and knead until you have a smooth dough. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rise for 1-2 hours, or until it has doubled in size. Punch down the dough and divide it into 6-8 equal-sized balls. Roll out each ball into a circular shape, about 1/4 inch thick. Place the roti on a preheated tawa or griddle, and cook on medium heat for 2-3 minutes on each side, or until golden brown. Brush each roti with melted butter or ghee, and serve hot with Maghaz Nalli Nehari.

Tips:

You can also use lamb shanks instead of mutton shanks for a slightly milder flavor.

Be sure to clean the beef brain thoroughly before adding it to the curry.

If the dough is too dry, add a little more water. If it’s too wet, add a little more flour.

Don’t overcook the roti, or it will become tough and chewy.

If you don’t have a tawa or griddle, you can use a regular frying pan.

Conclusion:

Maghaz Nalli Nehari and Khameeri Roti are two classic Pakistani dishes that are perfect for a hearty, flavorful meal. The rich, spicy Nehari curry, made with tender mutton shanks and beef brain, is complemented perfectly by the soft, fluffy Khameeri Roti. With this recipe and Chef Gulzar’s helpful tips, you can easily recreate these delicious dishes at home and impress your family and friends with your culinary skills.

