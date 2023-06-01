“Kia alternatives to Tata Nexon”: Looking Beyond Tata Nexon: Top 5 Alternatives – Kia, Hyundai, Nissan, Renault, and Maruti

Not Tata Nexon? Here Are 5 Best Alternative Options: Kia, Hyundai, Nissan, Renault, and Maruti

The sub-compact SUV segment in India has been quite hot for a really long time. This segment has been dominated by several products over the past few years, while others have carved their own niche. If we are to look at the current situation, this segment is being dominated by the Tata Nexon, which is the leader of its segment in sales and is also among the top-selling SUVs in the country. However, if you are in the market for an alternative, there are plenty, and we have gone ahead and picked the best ones for you.

Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet has made a remarkable impression since its launch. It combines contemporary design with modern styling elements without looking like a futuristic concept car. This makes it arguably the best-looking sub-compact SUV in the Indian market today. Being a Korean car, this car also comes packed with numerous features and premium interiors, which gives it quite an edge over its competition. The Kia Sonet offers a range of engine options like the 1.0L turbo petrol engine producing 118.38 bhp and 172 Nm of torque, the 1.2L petrol engine producing 81.86 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, and the 1.5L diesel engine producing 113.42 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The Kia Sonet is priced from Rs 7.79 to 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai Venue

Hyundai’s answer to the Tata Nexon in the sub-compact sub-4M SUV segment is the Venue SUV. The Hyundai Venue is a feature-rich product that can become a popular choice among Indian car buyers. With its sleek and sporty design, the Venue appeals to the younger generation. The Venue offers a mix of quality interior and variety of features across its range. Hyundai offers the Venue with similar engine options as that are available with the Kia Sonet, as both these SUVs are sister products. The Hyundai Venue also gets a 1.5L diesel engine producing 113.42 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, a 1.2L petrol engine producing 81.86 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, and a 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine producing 118.38 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. The Hyundai Venue is priced from Rs 7.77 to 13.18 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a sub-compact sub-4M SUV that has been the segment leader in the past. Many have attributed the discontinuation of the diesel powertrain as the reason for this SUV slipping in sales, but Maruti Suzuki soon introduced a new generation of this SUV, revamping it to be at par with its competitors in terms of design and features. We strongly believe that there is a lot of potential for this SUV to perform in the Indian market. The new Brezza is now a feature-heavy product that is priced at par with the competition, and it is a great alternative to the Tata Nexon. Customers looking to buy a petrol sub-compact SUV with a reliable and robust 4-cylinder Japanese petrol engine should look no further and go for this product. It is backed by the strong service and spare network of Maruti Suzuki in India and is known to have a strong resale value in the market. Maruti Suzuki offers the Brezza with a 1.5L petrol engine producing 103.56 bhp and 137 Nm of torque. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is priced from Rs 8.29 to 14.14 lakh (ex-showroom). Nissan Magnite

If you are looking to get a sub-compact SUV and don’t want to splurge, then the turbocharged petrol variants of the Nissan Magnite can serve as a healthy alternative to the Tata Nexon. The Magnite is a very popular SUV in the Indian market, it turned things around for Nissan in India. This sub-compact SUV offers a combination of sleek Japanese design and technology and features. The turbocharged version of the Magnite houses a 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine producing 98.63 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. The turbocharged Nissan Magnite is priced from Rs 8.25 to 11.02 lakh (ex-showroom). Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger is the sister SUV of Nissan Magnite, and those looking for a trendier SUV with a lot more funk can opt for the Kiger instead of the Nexon. Like the Magnite, the turbocharged variants of the Kiger are in competition with the Tata Nexon. The Kiger managed to appeal to the younger audience, and this works in favor of this SUV. The turbocharged petrol variants of the Kiger house a 1.0L 3-cylinder engine that produces 98.63 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. The turbocharged Renault Kiger is priced from Rs 10 to 11.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

Conclusion:

The sub-compact SUV segment is one of the hottest segments in the Indian automobile industry, and there are many options available. If you are not looking for Tata Nexon, then you can go for Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Nissan Magnite, or Renault Kiger. All these SUVs have their own unique features, and you can choose the one that suits your needs and budget.

Kia Hyundai Nissan Renault Maruti

News Source : Atul Bandhu

Source Link :Not Tata Nexon? Here are 5 Best Alternative Options: Kia, Hyundai, Nissan, Renault And Maruti/