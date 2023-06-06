“Kid-friendly recipes”: “The Cookbook of Daily Recipes for Kids” by Food Network Magazine

365 Fun, Easy Treats

Introduction

Are you looking for easy, fun treats to make for your family and friends? Look no further than Editor-In-Chief Maile Carpenter’s book, “365 Fun, Easy Treats.” With a year’s worth of recipes, you’ll never run out of ideas for sweet and savory snacks.

Overview

The book is divided into twelve sections, one for each month of the year. Each section features recipes that are seasonally appropriate, with ingredients and flavors that correspond with the time of year. For example, the winter section includes recipes for cozy hot cocoa and hearty soups, while the summer section features refreshing popsicles and fruity desserts.

Recipes

With 365 recipes to choose from, there is something for everyone in this book. Some of the standout recipes include:

January: Winter Wonderland Cookies

These sugar cookies are decorated with sparkling sugar and snowflake sprinkles, making them the perfect treat for a snowy day.

February: Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Hearts

A classic Valentine’s Day treat, these chocolate-covered strawberries are shaped like hearts for an extra-special touch.

March: Shamrock Shake

A festive twist on the classic milkshake, this minty treat is perfect for St. Patrick’s Day.

April: Easter Bunny Cupcakes

These adorable cupcakes feature bunny ears and a fluffy tail made out of marshmallows.

May: Lemon Bars

These tangy, sweet bars are the perfect dessert for a springtime picnic or barbecue.

June: Watermelon Popsicles

Cool off on a hot summer day with these refreshing popsicles made with fresh watermelon juice.

July: Red, White, and Blueberry Tart

This patriotic tart features a buttery crust, creamy filling, and fresh berries in red, white, and blue.

August: Grilled Peach Sundaes

Grilled peaches are topped with vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of caramel sauce for a sweet and smoky summer dessert.

September: Apple Cider Doughnuts

These autumnal doughnuts are made with fresh apple cider and warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.

October: Pumpkin Spice Whoopie Pies

A seasonal twist on a classic dessert, these whoopie pies are filled with a creamy pumpkin spice filling.

November: Maple-Bacon Popcorn

Salty, sweet, and savory all at once, this popcorn is perfect for a cozy movie night at home.

December: Peppermint Bark

This classic holiday treat is made with layers of dark and white chocolate, topped with crushed candy canes.

Conclusion

With “365 Fun, Easy Treats,” you’ll never run out of ideas for delicious snacks and desserts. Whether you’re looking for something sweet or savory, there’s a recipe for every occasion. So pick up a copy and get cooking!

