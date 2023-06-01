“Kid-friendly summer drinks”: Cooling Recipes for Kids to Beat the Heat as Temperatures Soar

How to Keep Kids Healthy During Summer and Celebrate National Dairy Month

Summer is here, and with it comes longer days, warmer weather, and plenty of opportunities to spend time outdoors with our families. For many of us, this means heading to the pool or the beach to soak up the sun and cool off in the water. However, it’s important to remember that as enjoyable as these activities can be, they also require us to take extra precautions to keep our kids healthy and safe.

Registered Dietitian Sarah Hester from The Dairy Alliance has some tips on how to do just that. She also suggests celebrating National Dairy Month by incorporating nutrient-rich milk, cheese, and yogurt into your family’s diet. Here are some of her recommendations:

Stay Hydrated

With the hot and humid weather of summer, it’s important to make sure your kids are staying hydrated. Hester suggests offering plenty of water throughout the day, as well as milk or milk-based smoothies. Not only does milk provide hydration, but it also contains essential nutrients such as calcium and vitamin D that are important for bone health.

Incorporate Dairy into Snacks and Meals

To celebrate National Dairy Month, Hester suggests incorporating dairy into snacks and meals. For example, you could make a yogurt parfait with fresh fruit and granola, or serve cheese and crackers as an afternoon snack. Adding dairy to meals is also easy – try adding shredded cheese to scrambled eggs or topping a salad with a dollop of Greek yogurt.

Make Healthy Smoothies

Smoothies are a great way to cool off on a hot day, and they can also be a nutritious snack or meal replacement. Hester recommends making smoothies with frozen fruit, milk or yogurt, and leafy greens such as spinach or kale. Here’s her recipe for a delicious and healthy smoothie:

Ingredients

– 1 medium banana, frozen

– 1 cup frozen tropical fruit mix

– ½ cup vanilla Greek yogurt

– 1 cup milk

– ½ – 1 teaspoon ground ginger

– 2 large handfuls baby spinach or kale

Directions

1. Add all ingredients to a blender

2. Blend on high for 30 seconds or until smooth.

Practice Sun Safety

While spending time outdoors is important for our health and wellbeing, it’s also important to protect ourselves and our kids from the harmful effects of the sun. Hester suggests applying sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, wearing hats and sunglasses, and staying in the shade during peak sun hours (usually between 10am and 4pm).

Stay Active

Summer is a great time to get outside and be active with your kids. Hester suggests finding fun activities that the whole family can enjoy, such as hiking, biking, or swimming. Not only does exercise help keep kids healthy and fit, but it can also improve mood and reduce stress.

In conclusion, there are many ways to keep kids healthy and happy during the summer months. By staying hydrated, incorporating dairy into snacks and meals, making healthy smoothies, practicing sun safety, and staying active, you can help ensure that your family enjoys a safe and fun-filled summer. And by celebrating National Dairy Month, you can also provide essential nutrients to support their growth and development. So get outside, have fun, and enjoy all that summer has to offer!

News Source : Emily Mikkelsen

Source Link :Refreshing recipe to help keep kids cool as temperatures rise/