Kidd and Cee’s Reaction to Four Animals That Could Endorse Your Obituary

Kidd and Cee Reacts To 4 Animals That Will Co Sign Your Obituary

Kidd and Cee were recently shown a list of animals that could potentially co sign your obituary. They were quite surprised by some of the animals on the list and had some interesting reactions.

Honey Badger – Kidd and Cee were both shocked to see the honey badger on the list. They couldn’t believe that such a small animal could be so deadly. African Elephant – When Kidd and Cee saw the African elephant on the list, they both agreed that it was a very powerful animal. They also discussed how elephants are known for their intelligence and memory. Saltwater Crocodile – Kidd and Cee were both scared when they saw the saltwater crocodile on the list. They discussed how these animals are known for their aggression and how they can be extremely dangerous. Box Jellyfish – When Kidd and Cee saw the box jellyfish on the list, they were both surprised. They talked about how these animals are one of the most venomous creatures in the world and how they can be deadly to humans.

Overall, Kidd and Cee were both shocked and entertained by the list of animals that could potentially co sign your obituary. They both agreed that it was a very interesting topic to discuss.

Kidd and Cee Reacts 4 Animals That Will Co Sign Your Obituary Animal reactions Comedic reactions YouTube reactions