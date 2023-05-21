kidnapped children : Thief steals minivan with kids inside, reunited with family thanks to friends in Hoquiam, Washington

“Washington State Family Reunited After Thief Steals Minivan With Children Inside, Suspect Identified as Transient”

A family in Washington state was reunited after a thief stole their minivan with two children still inside, thanks to two friends who were in the right place at the right time. Jeffrey Alderton and Robert Olson were scanning bulletins of police activity on social media when they saw a police bulletin about a stolen minivan with two young children asleep inside. They then spotted a van matching the police description parked at a gas station nearby. Alderton looked in the van’s window and saw the kids inside, so he called 911. Police arrived less than a minute later and the alleged thief was taken into custody after a foot pursuit. The suspect, a 34-year-old transient, faces possible charges of kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. Alderton and Olson, both fathers, acted quickly to get the kids back home and are glad that the children were unharmed.

Read Full story : Good Samaritans help police find van stolen with 2 kids inside /

News Source : https://www.fox5vegas.com

1. Stolen van with kids

2. Good Samaritans help police

3. Missing children found

4. Community safety

5. Crime prevention measures